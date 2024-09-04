Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $737.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.98. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MBWM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercantile Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael H. Price sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $227,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,306.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 2,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $96,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,576.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Price sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $227,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,306.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $490,933. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

