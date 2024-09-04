Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,050 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Hancock Whitney worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $46,846,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,786,000 after acquiring an additional 249,944 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 357,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,670,000 after purchasing an additional 95,432 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 151,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 63,641 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,254.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $57.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

