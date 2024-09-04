Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Acquires 260,502 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,502 shares during the quarter. Independence Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Independence Realty Trust worth $15,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 204.7% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $52,048,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 895.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,988,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,354 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,205,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,530,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRT opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -689.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -2,133.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

