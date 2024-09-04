Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. ICU Medical accounts for about 1.5% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of ICU Medical worth $17,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in ICU Medical by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $890,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $163.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.57 and a beta of 0.69. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $166.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $295,425.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $1,872,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $16,320,691.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,901.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,802. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICUI. KeyCorp raised their price target on ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

