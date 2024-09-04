Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,041 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Northwest Natural worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 173.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 686.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NWN opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.99 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.53%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.