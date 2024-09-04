Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet comprises 1.5% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $16,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $10,686,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $2,835,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $1,621,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $89.01 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $438,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,978.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,978.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

