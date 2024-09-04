Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,092 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Wintrust Financial worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 34,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.85.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $107.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $113.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

