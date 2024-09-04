Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $11.74 Million Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.75 target price for the company.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.28 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 911.11%.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

