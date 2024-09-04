Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Makes New $11.49 Million Investment in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 187,910 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,489,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Texas Capital Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,029,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 21.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,275.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,812.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,275.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $876,400. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TCBI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

