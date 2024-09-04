Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Makes New $7.21 Million Investment in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 695,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Patterson-UTI Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTEN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

