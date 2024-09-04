Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Purchases 29,367 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Calix worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Calix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Calix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,672,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,057,000 after acquiring an additional 35,992 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 119.23 and a beta of 1.76. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $48.53.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,723,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,850,190.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

