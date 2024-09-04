Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Purchases 47,484 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 373,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO William L. Ballhaus sold 6,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $258,620.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,964.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $53,153.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Ballhaus sold 6,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $258,620.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,958,964.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,187 shares of company stock valued at $792,982 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.68.

MRCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

