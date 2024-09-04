Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Sells 999 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 107,120 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,096.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 275.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 259,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after buying an additional 190,538 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

Shares of CZR opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $55.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

