Metals Acquisition Limited to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MTAL)

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metals Acquisition in a report released on Thursday, August 29th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metals Acquisition’s FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTAL. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Metals Acquisition from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Metals Acquisition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Metals Acquisition Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of MTAL opened at $10.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Metals Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $15.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTAL. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Metals Acquisition by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $517,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.