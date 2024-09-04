MetFi (METFI) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

MetFi (METFI) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One MetFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetFi has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. MetFi has a market capitalization of $88.37 million and $304,904.92 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetFi alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About MetFi

MetFi launched on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,670,843 tokens. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.51481947 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $370,693.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.