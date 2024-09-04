MetFi Price Hits $0.50 on Exchanges (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. One MetFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetFi has a total market cap of $89.66 million and approximately $225,431.29 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetFi has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,851,021 tokens. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.49759025 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $234,959.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

