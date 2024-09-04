MetLife (NYSE:MET) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MET. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,181. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.95. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

