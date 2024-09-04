MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0202 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

MGF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

