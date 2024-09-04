Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $262,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.059 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

