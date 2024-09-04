Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,757,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 151,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMS stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

