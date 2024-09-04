Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 32,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WBA. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

