Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $512,190,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $135,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,317,000 after buying an additional 166,751 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,001,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $55,425,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $469.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $480.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.