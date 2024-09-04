Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $102,000 in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $888,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 394,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 147,460 shares during the period. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $74,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.26 million for the quarter. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.76%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.