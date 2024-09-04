Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its position in CSX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

