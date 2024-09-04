Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,321,988. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.