Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $257,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,755,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,325 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 378.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,947,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,169 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $21,670,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 833,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 474,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lane Generational LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 320,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 50,645 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $23.34.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

