Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.16. Minco Silver shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 141,884 shares changing hands.

Minco Silver Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 22.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.15.

About Minco Silver

(Get Free Report)

Minco Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal and other mineral properties and projects. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Fuwan silver project 3 exploration permits totaling 125.74 km2; and the Changkeng gold project covering an exploration area of 1.19 km2 located to the southwest of Guangzhou City, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minco Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minco Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.