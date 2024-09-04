Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Modiv Industrial has a payout ratio of 1,045.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.9%.

Modiv Industrial Price Performance

Modiv Industrial stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. 9,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,448. Modiv Industrial has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of -0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Modiv Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Modiv Industrial news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L purchased 5,000 shares of Modiv Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,923.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

