MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman Sells 3,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total transaction of $872,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares in the company, valued at $330,048,394.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $290.71. 1,859,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,318. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.09. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 682.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.19.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

