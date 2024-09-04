Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches Market Cap of $139.44 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $139.44 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00037121 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,135,153,226 coins and its circulating supply is 896,171,666 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.