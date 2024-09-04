Morgan Stanley Lowers Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $50.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.27% from the stock’s previous close.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of LVS opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 53.5% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,098 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

