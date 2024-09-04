Movado Group (MOV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $513.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.04. Movado Group has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $31.44.

In related news, SVP Michelle Kennedy sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $32,432.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $317,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

