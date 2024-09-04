Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 9.9% Higher

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 81,613,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 628% from the average daily volume of 11,217,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Mullen Automotive Stock Up 8.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

In other Mullen Automotive news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,506 shares in the company, valued at $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.