Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.30 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.20 ($0.12). 5,775,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 1,893,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

Nanoco Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £17.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.84.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

