National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Empire (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Empire in a report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63. The company had revenue of C$7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.48 billion.

Empire Price Performance

Empire Increases Dividend

Empire has a 1-year low of C$23.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.