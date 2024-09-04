Nautilus Marine Services (LON:NAUT) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Nautilus Marine Services PLC (LON:NAUT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). 388,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 187,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Nautilus Marine Services Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £416,894.46 and a P/E ratio of -0.03.

Nautilus Marine Services Company Profile

Nautilus Marine Services PLC focuses on identifying and assessing opportunities to purchase assets in the offshore service industry. The company holds Bolivar and Bocachico association contracts in the Magdalena Valley of Colombia. It also provides offshore services, including diving and inspection in the Gulf of Mexico.

