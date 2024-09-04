Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.22

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and traded as high as $16.97. Navient shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 799,400 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Get Navient alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NAVI

Navient Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Navient had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Institutional Trading of Navient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,813,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,345,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Navient by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 386,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 183,969 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Navient by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,582,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,047,000 after purchasing an additional 171,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.