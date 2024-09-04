Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 139 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 214.3% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.70.

NYSE:ESS opened at $302.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $304.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

