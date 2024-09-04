Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 984 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7.6% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average of $62.60. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $72.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

