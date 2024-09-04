Naviter Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $5,594,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 304,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,654,000 after purchasing an additional 33,382 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,259,000 after purchasing an additional 96,529 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,718,000 after buying an additional 31,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.64.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SUI opened at $135.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 116.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $137.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.23.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

