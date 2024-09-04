Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $461.81 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $473.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

