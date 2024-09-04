Naviter Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ARE opened at $118.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 110.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The firm had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

