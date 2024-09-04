Naviter Wealth LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

VUG opened at $364.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The company has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

