NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $210.43 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.86 or 0.00006653 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $4.33 billion and $210.43 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00037778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012954 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,208,705,830 coins and its circulating supply is 1,121,947,403 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,208,614,734 with 1,121,777,662 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.70763749 USD and is down -7.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 443 active market(s) with $216,120,668.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

