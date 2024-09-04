NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $3.72

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $4.17 billion and $213.32 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.72 or 0.00006547 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00037751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,208,615,026 coins and its circulating supply is 1,121,777,662 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,208,431,746 with 1,121,532,502 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.99418221 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 442 active market(s) with $182,975,374.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

