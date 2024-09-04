Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Announces Dividend of $0.42

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4167 per share on Thursday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
Nedbank Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NDBKY opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. Nedbank Group has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32.
Nedbank Group Company Profile
