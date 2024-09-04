Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Announces Dividend of $0.42

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4167 per share on Thursday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Nedbank Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NDBKY opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. Nedbank Group has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal, home, and student loans; overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, short-term loans, and credit cards; life, funeral, short term, credit, travel, and business insurance; and share trading, financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth solutions.

