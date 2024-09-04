Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 67,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 145,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.
Neo Lithium Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.
Neo Lithium Company Profile
Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
