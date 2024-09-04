Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0079 on Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $352.68 million and $14.30 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,488.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.99 or 0.00547056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00114952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.46 or 0.00305333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00031380 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00036128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00078086 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,585,332,800 coins and its circulating supply is 44,872,071,441 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

