New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading 3.2% Higher

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.05. 236,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,157,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.52 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.