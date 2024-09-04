New World Advisors LLC Buys 65 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $482.85. The stock had a trading volume of 569,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,152. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $446.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.24.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.63, for a total value of $51,822,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,559,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,160,630,964.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.63, for a total value of $51,822,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,559,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,160,630,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,282,931 shares of company stock valued at $583,107,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

